‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant

Milk Capital of the World: India’s place as the largest milk producer on the planet is no accident. The key to this success lies in Anand, a small city in Gujarat. Widely recognised as the “Milk Capital of the World”, the city earned this title as the birthplace of Amul, the driving force behind the White Revolution, which transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world’s leading milk producer.

Anand’s streets, dairy plants and cooperative centres are buzzing symbols of India’s dairy strength. The city is known for its massive milk collection, modern dairy technology and a cooperative system that supports thousands of rural farmers. These combined efforts not only ensured a stable supply of milk across India but also made Anand the heart of a nationwide dairy revolution.

The city became the cornerstone of India’s dairy movement when farmers came together in 1946 to form the Amul cooperative. Their goal was to secure fair prices and better opportunities for rural milk producers. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Verghese Kurien, often called the Father of the White Revolution, Anand saw rapid improvements in milk production, storage and distribution. Modern machinery, research centres and a strong network of dedicated farmers enabled India to surpass even the United States and China in milk production.

Anand’s dairy initiatives transformed the livelihoods of millions of farmers. Cooperatives introduced a daily milk delivery system that guaranteed a permanent income while providing veterinary care, training and technological support. Amul pioneered innovations such as chilled milk vans, quality testing and large-scale production of butter, cheese and milk powder.

These developments strengthened India’s dairy infrastructure and ensured that milk reached every corner of the country. Today, Anand’s model is studied globally as a perfect example of how rural communities can thrive through collective effort.

Several institutions helped Anand become a global hub of dairy innovation. From its origins in the city, Amul has become India’s most recognised dairy brand, producing milk, butter, cheese, paneer and ice cream. It stands as a symbol of India’s dairy excellence.

The National Dairy Development Board, which is also based in Anand, promotes dairy development across the country and helps farmers adopt modern techniques to boost productivity.

The Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), trains experts to work with cooperatives and strengthen rural economies, ensuring sustainable development.

Together, these institutions have turned Anand into a worldwide model of dairy innovation and farmer empowerment.

Anand’s impact on India’s dairy industry is remarkable. Thanks to the cooperative system pioneered here, India produces more milk than any other country, a result of decades of teamwork between farmers and dairy institutions.

Anand is also the birthplace of the White Revolution, which reshaped India’s dairy industry and opened new earning opportunities for millions of rural families.

As the home of Amul, India’s most trusted dairy brand, Anand inspired countless other cooperatives across the country. Its cooperative framework is studied worldwide as a blueprint for how organised teamwork and technology can empower rural communities.

From its cooperative spirit to its modern dairy plants, Anand remains the city that changed India’s milk story forever, proving that small towns can have an impact that resonates across the globe.