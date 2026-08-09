/Milk prices in Maharashtra to rise by Rs 2 per litre from August 11

Milk prices in Maharashtra are set to increase by Rs 2 per litre for both cow and buffalo milk starting Tuesday (August 11), after a decision taken by Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association.
The milk price hike is expected to impact consumers statewide, with producers and processors revising rates of both cow and buffalo milk. The move follows ongoing deliberations on milk pricing aimed at safeguarding the interests of dairy farmers while seeking to minimise the burden of higher prices on consumers.
Meanwhile, last month the government told Parliament that it had no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, and that prices would continue to be set by cooperatives and private dairies according to market conditions.
In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh (also known as Lalan Singh) said that milk prices are at present decided by cooperatives and private dairies, and that there is no plan to fix an MSP for the commodity.
The minister added that the government is implementing several initiatives aimed at protecting dairy farmers’ interests, stabilising milk prices, safeguarding consumers interests, and enhancing quality monitoring nationwide.
To bring a larger number of milk producers into the organised sector, the government reported that 36,283 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) had been set up at the village level by March 2026, while 31,150 existing societies had been strengthened. It further stated that milk chilling capacity of 168 lakh litres per day had been created and 76,748 quality-testing devices had been distributed. In addition, projects providing a combined milk processing and value-addition capacity of 418 lakh litres per day have been approved.
According to the government, India’s milk production reached 248 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2024-25, rising from 146 MMT in 2014-15, an increase of approximately 69 per cent. The growth was attributed to initiatives including breed development, genetic improvement, free artificial insemination, the use of sex-sorted semen and in-vitro fertilisation.
The government further said that 17.27 crore artificial inseminations have been performed, raising coverage from 20 per cent to 42 per cent and enhancing milk productivity by 67 per cent.
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