/Milk prices in Maharashtra to rise by Rs 2 per litre from August 11

To bring a larger number of milk producers into the organised sector, the government reported that 36,283 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) had been set up at the village level by March 2026, while 31,150 existing societies had been strengthened. It further stated that milk chilling capacity of 168 lakh litres per day had been created and 76,748 quality-testing devices had been distributed. In addition, projects providing a combined milk processing and value-addition capacity of 418 lakh litres per day have been approved.