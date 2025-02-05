As the by-election in the Milkipur assembly constituency continues, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that senior police officers are indirectly influencing voting by creating fear among voters at polling booths. Meanwhile, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also accused the BJP of attempting to "influence" the elections.

"The Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the pictures related to this news that Ayodhya police is checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur, in which senior police officers are also involved. This is a democratic crime of indirectly influencing voting by creating fear among voters. Such people should be removed immediately and punitive action should be taken," the SP chief said in a post on X.

चुनाव आयोग तुरंत इस समाचार से जुड़ी तस्वीरों का संज्ञान ले कि अयोध्या की पुलिस मिल्कीपुर में मतदाताओं के आईडी कार्ड चेक कर रही है, जिसमें पुलिस के बड़े अधिकारी भी शामिल हैं। ये अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से मतदाताओं में भय उत्पन्न करके मतदान को प्रभावित करने का लोकतांत्रिक अपराध है। ऐसे… pic.twitter.com/dLlLXal24h — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 5, 2025

On the day of voting, SP MP alleged that the BJP has constantly tried to influence the elections in the Milkipur assembly constituency.

"Offering prayers is a matter of my faith. It has always been a part of my life. The bypoll in Milkipur is taking place today... The BJP has constantly tried to influence the elections here... The voting is underway today since 7 am and I have received information that our party workers are being chased away from the polling booths," Awadhesh Prasad said.

The by-election was required after Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his victory in the Lok Sabha election from Faizabad (Ayodhya) last year.

Voting for the Milkipur by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district began today's morning. After a surprising loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which is the home of the iconic Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the BJP is looking to reclaim Milkipur, a crucial Assembly segment. This by-election has turned into a high-stakes prestige battle for the BJP, which is urging voters to "avenge the defeat."