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‘Millionaire beggar’: Woman who begged for a living leaves behind Rs 8.40 lakh

She had earlier shared the house with her sister, who passed away around two years ago, after which Noor continued staying there on her own.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
‘Millionaire beggar’: Woman who begged for a living leaves behind Rs 8.40 lakh

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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‘Millionaire beggar’: Woman who begged for a living leaves behind Rs 8.40 lakh
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