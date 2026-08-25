/‘Millionaire beggar’: Woman who begged for a living leaves behind Rs 8.40 lakh

A 68-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mandya, who spent decades earning her living by begging on the streets, has left locals stunned after her death revealed hidden savings running into lakhs of rupees.
The woman, identified as Noor (also referred to in some reports as Hoor or Hoor Unnisa), lived alone in a rented house in the Sabdariyabad Mohalla area on Guttalu Road, under the limits of Mandya's East Police Station.
For years, she was a familiar face at traffic junctions and roadsides across the city, begging for a living. She had earlier shared the house with her sister, who passed away around two years ago, after which Noor continued staying there on her own.
Noor died on Wednesday due to age-related health issues. After her last rites were performed by family members and local residents, people began sorting through her belongings and stumbled upon dozens of sacks stuffed with coins and currency notes, mostly in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50.
A video from the scene showed residents going through her modest home, pulling out sack after sack and counting the cash in disbelief.
Some early reports and viral social media posts claimed the total crossed Rs 30 lakh, spread across more than 30 sacks.
However, once the money was formally counted along with the balance in her bank account, the more consistently reported figure came to around Rs 8.40 lakh.
According to locals, Noor had spent years steadily setting aside whatever coins and notes came her way while begging, instead of spending it all.
The findings have left neighbours and relatives both amazed and emotional, offering a rare glimpse into a life of frugality that went unnoticed until after her death.
The money that has been recovered from her house has since been handed over to her family.
As soon as news of Noor's hidden savings spread quickly on social media, many users expressed admiration for her discipline and thrift despite a life spent in hardship.
The story has also sparked wider conversation around resilience and the untold lives of those living on the margins of society.
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