Mind‑Boggling Rs 1 Septillion Deposit To Dead Woman’s Bank Account Sparks Meme-Fest, Bank Denies Claim

In what seemed like a bizarre twist of fate, a 20-year-old man from Unchi Dankaur village in Greater Noida was stunned to discover an astronomical amount credited to his late mother’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, a jaw-dropping figure of Rupees 1.13 lakh crore. The incident quickly went viral, with social media users joking that the man had overnight become richer than Elon Musk, Ambani, and even several nations combined. Memes poured in, and netizens dubbed him the “richest Indian in history.” The enormous number nearing a septillion rupees was far beyond any realistic banking transaction.

Deepak, who hails from a modest background, said he was simply trying to access the account for closure after his mother’s death not expecting to be swept up in a national media frenzy.

The man, Deepak, had checked the account two months after the death of his mother, Gayatri Devi, and was shocked to see the massive credited amount. Unsure of how to react, he reached out to local media, and within hours, the news was all over the internet, reportedly.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank quickly issued a clarification, calling the reports 'false and misleading'. The bank stated that there was no technical glitch and that the viral screenshot was inaccurate. The account has been frozen, and the matter has been reported to the Income Tax Department for investigation.

While there’s no official explanation yet, experts suspect a possible display error or a data glitch at the user interface level, though no official technical explanation has been provided yet. Such simiar incidents have occurred in the past in India and abroad where ATM receipts or mobile apps displayed unrealistically high balances due to technical issues, reportedly.