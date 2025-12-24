Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999659https://zeenews.india.com/india/minimum-that-you-can-do-delhi-hc-raps-centre-asks-it-to-lower-gst-on-air-purifiers-amid-persisting-air-pollution-2999659.html
NewsIndiaMinimum That You Can Do: Delhi HC Raps Centre, Asks It To Lower GST On Air Purifiers Amid Persisting Air Pollution
AIR POLLUTION

'Minimum That You Can Do': Delhi HC Raps Centre, Asks It To Lower GST On Air Purifiers Amid Persisting Air Pollution

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare air purifiers as falling within the category of medical devices, asked the Centre to take immediate instructions on granting a temporary GST exemption.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Minimum That You Can Do': Delhi HC Raps Centre, Asks It To Lower GST On Air Purifiers Amid Persisting Air PollutionImage: X

With the Delhi-NCR struggling for clean air, the Delhi High Court has pulled up the Union Government while directing it to consider lowering the GST on air purifiers. Amid the worsening air pollution crisis in the national Capital, the High Court noted that if clean air cannot be ensured for citizens, then prices of air purifiers can be lowered by lowering GST.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare air purifiers as falling within the category of medical devices, asked the Centre to take immediate instructions on granting a temporary GST exemption.

"This is the minimum that you can do. Every citizen requires fresh air. If you cannot provide it, at least reduce the GST. Give an exemption for 15 days temporarily and treat this situation as an emergency," the Bench orally observed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It further questioned why the Centre could not invoke emergency powers to grant temporary relief. "Why can't this be placed before the GST Council immediately? When is the GST Council meeting? Is this proposal being taken before it?" the Delhi High Court asked.

The PIL filed by advocate Kapil Madan sought directions to categorise air purifiers as "medical devices" and slash the GST levied on them from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The petition contended that air purifiers have become indispensable during severe pollution levels, and taxing them at the highest slab makes them financially inaccessible to large sections of the population.

As per the PIL, air purifiers equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters play a preventive medical role by reducing exposure to PM2.5, PM10 and other hazardous pollutants that aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The plea, filed through advocates Gurmukh Singh Arora and Rahul Matharu, argued that imposing 18 per cent GST on such devices, despite public health advisories recognising their necessity during pollution emergencies, violates the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing at 2.30 p.m. to enable the Centre to seek instructions and place its stand on record. (With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest