Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Minister’s office seeks response over ‘irregularities’ in liaison agent tender process; HAL denies receiving notice

Minister’s office seeks response over ‘irregularities’ in liaison agent tender process; HAL denies receiving notice

A complaint related to the selection of liaison agents for the financial year 2026-27 at the Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), a public sector pharmaceutical company, has been forwarded to the company’s management by the office of the Union minister of state for health and family welfare and chemicals & fertilisers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
Minister’s office seeks response over ‘irregularities’ in liaison agent tender process; HAL denies receiving notice

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
10 healthy evening snacks under 200 calories that keep hunger away
10 healthy snacks for weight loss25 min ago
2
Neymar44 min ago
3
United States45 min ago
4
India-Germany relations1 hr ago
5
Prasidh Krishna’s maiden five‑wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century helped India thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.1 hr ago