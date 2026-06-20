/Minister’s office seeks response over ‘irregularities’ in liaison agent tender process; HAL denies receiving notice

New Delhi: A complaint related to the selection of liaison agents for the financial year 2026-27 at the Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), a public sector pharmaceutical company, has been forwarded to the company’s management by the office of the Union minister of state for health and family welfare and chemicals & fertilisers.
According to documents, the Ayush Health Care submitted a representation to the Union minister on May 11, 2026, raising concerns about the selection process under a tender issued on February 4, 2026.
In its representation, the firm stated that it had applied for appointment as a liaison agent and submitted required documents, including details of its past performance. It claimed to have generated sales of approximately Rs 24 crore for the HAL during the financial year 2024-25 and about Rs 29 crore during the financial year 2025-26.
The company alleged that its application was not selected despite its previous performance and raised questions over the evaluation process, including the consideration of eligibility and experience. It has sought a review of the selection procedure and requested details of the basis on which the final decision was made.
The representation also called for an independent examination of the evaluation process before the appointment is finalised.
The matter was subsequently forwarded to the HAL by the minister’s office. In a communication dated May 29, 2026, Akhilesh Kumar, private secretary to the minister, wrote to HAL’s managing director enclosing the complaint and seeking a status report on the issues raised.
Earlier, complaints were also submitted against HAL’s MD Nirja Saraf to the Lokpal and the Prime Minister’s Office, alleging irregularities and corruption at the organisation.
The communication from the minister’s office sought HAL’s comments and factual position on the allegations. The HAL has denied receiving any formal notice in this matter.
Separately, reports have also referred to regulatory action involving HAL’s manufacturing unit at Pimpri in Pune. According to the reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a show-cause notice citing concerns related to manufacturing processes and sought a technical response from the company within a stipulated timeframe.
Manufacturing activity at the facility has been reported as suspended for a period following earlier inspections, which were carried out jointly by the FDA and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
In its response, the HAL said it “categorically clarifies that the company is not closed and continues to operate and undertake its operations”, adding that reports suggesting closure or suspension of manufacturing activities were “false, misleading and contrary to the factual position”.
It claimed infrastructure upgrades are being carried out in a phased manner without affecting production. The company also added that “quality system improvements and process modifications for implementation of the Revised Schedule-M requirements notified by the Government of India” are underway.
The company stated that the compliance process is being implemented in a phased and planned manner in accordance with regulatory requirements and approved timelines.
The HAL also said claims suggesting regulatory directions for closure or inability to meet requirements were incorrect, adding that it continues to engage with regulatory authorities and comply with statutory norms.
The company said the association of one Amit Parikh, who was earlier associated with the company through the Ayush Healthcare in a liaison or intermediary capacity, had been discontinued. It said it is examining his reported involvement in dissemination of misleading information.
The company reiterated its commitment to continued operations, compliance and ongoing modernisation efforts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.