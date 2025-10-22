Advertisement
MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ministry Of Defence Conducts First DPR Training Using Global Mapper And Civil 3D

The Defence Ministry aims to strengthen the analytical and modelling capabilities of engineers engaged in infrastructure development across strategic border regions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ministry Of Defence Conducts First DPR Training Using Global Mapper And Civil 3D

The Ministry of Defence has conducted its first training programme on Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation using Global Mapper and Autodesk Civil 3D, held at the GREF Centre in Pune. The three-week course was attended by officers and senior personnel from the BRO, focusing on digital techniques in road design, GIS-based surveying, and 3D modelling. The training aimed to familiarise participants with software-based methods for DPR development in road and infrastructure projects undertaken by the defence establishment.

The training was led by Avinash Bhaskar Chate, founder of ABC Trainings, as part of the organisation's ongoing collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Speaking about the initiative, Chate said the collaboration sought to "enhance technical proficiency among officers who work on road projects in challenging terrains," adding that such programmes contribute to "improving efficiency in defence infrastructure planning."

With the introduction of Global Mapper and Civil 3D into the training framework, the Ministry aims to strengthen the analytical and modelling capabilities of engineers engaged in infrastructure development across strategic border regions.

According to officials, the programme forms part of a broader effort to integrate modern design tools into the planning processes of defence-related infrastructure projects. Over the past few years, ABC Trainings has conducted various technical and managerial training sessions for the BRO, covering subjects such as contract management, civil design tools, and information technology applications.

