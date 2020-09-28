हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Investigation Agency

Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions three new NIA branches at these places

Presently, the NIA has nine branches across India.

Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions three new NIA branches at these places
File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently sanctioned three additional branches for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal (Manipur), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

Centre's decision will help in ensuring quick response to any emergent situation in the concerned States by the premier anti-terror investigation agency of the country. 

It will strengthen NIA’s capability in the investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security-related matters. It will also facilitate the timely collection of crucial information and evidence related to such offences.

Presently, the NIA has nine branches across India. They are located at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides specialized units at HQ in New Delhi. 

Earlier on September 27, the Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, Tejasvi Surya had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru.

The request came after the NIA on September 22 took over the investigation of the two cases of arson and violence that took place at Bengaluru's DJ Halli and KG Halli areas on the night of August 11, 2020.

