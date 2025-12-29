Ministry of Railways Takes Immediate Action to Mitigate Train Movement In View Of Fog

The Ministry of Railways on Monday directed multiple zones and divisions to conduct real-time stock checks of trains to ensure smooth, punctual operations amid rising fog in the winter season.

The General Managers of Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, and North Central Railway have been directed to conduct a real-time stocktake of trains and address any issues, including catering. The Divisional Railway Managers of Delhi, Lucknow, Banaras, Prayagraj, and Moradabad have also been advised to take real-time stock of the trains and resolve any matters of concern.

To ensure trains run on time, spare racks for premium trains such as Vande Bharat and Shatabdi will be made available. A 20-car Vande Bharat rake is currently being used to ensure on-time departures of New Delhi-Varanasi services.

Alongside, a 20-car rake, available with Northern Railway as a maintenance spare, is being utilised to ensure on-time start of Vande Bharat services between Varanasi and New Delhi.

A 20-car Vande Bharat rake, which was nominated for augmentation of ofthe 16-car Vande Bharat service, is being moved from Western Central Railway to Northern Railway to ensure on-time start of Vande Bharat services.

Meanwhile, two AC racks are being formed from available coaches to enable on-time starts for late-running trains on the East Central Railway & Southern Railway.

Moreover, arrangements for catering services and onboard housekeeping services are being made by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for spare rakes.

To further strengthen oversight, the trains are being monitored directly by the Railway Board, enabling real-time action through war rooms. This will ensure the accurate oversight of the training activities as well as address catering-related issues.

