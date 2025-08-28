Sickening details have come to light in the probe of the mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school as it was revealed the gunman had written sickening messages on the guns he used to carry out the attack. The 23-year-old shooter, Robin Westman, has "Nuke India," "Israel Must Fall," and "Mashallah" scribbled on his guns, according to images posted by conservative activist Laura Loomer.

Shooter Had 'Fixation' On Mass Killers

The gruesome tragedy, which took place at Annunciation Catholic School during Mass, claimed the lives of two children and injured 17 others before the gunman shot himself dead. Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that 14 of those wounded were children between 6 and 15 years old, all of whom are to survive. Three adults in their 80s were also injured.

The utterances "Nuke India," "Israel Must Fall," and the anti-Semitic "6 million wasn't enough" indicate an underlying extremist ideology. The ADL Center on Extremism has also reported that Westman was "deeply preoccupied with mass murderers" and had extensively researched them. Prior to the attack, he uploaded videos to YouTube, including one that was apparently a suicide note explaining his mental illness. The videos have since been taken down by authorities.

FBI Probing Motive As Criminal History Found To Be Insignificant

The Minneapolis Police Chief said Westman did not have a serious criminal record and had legally bought the weapons—a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol—that were used in the assault. The police are now serving four search warrants at the church and three of the shooter's residences to find a motive. The FBI has also come onboard in investigating, while the authorities are currently analyzing the manifesto of the shooter, discovered online, to assist in piecing together the sequence of events surrounding the tragic incident.

