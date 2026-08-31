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  • /Minor Girl from UP raped inside sleeper bus; Vehicle kept running for 47km- Picked from Greater Noida, thrown in Delhi

Minor Girl from UP raped inside sleeper bus; Vehicle kept running for 47km- Picked from Greater Noida, thrown in Delhi

The victim, who was travelling to her cousin's house in Noida after a family dispute, was targeted by the bus driver and conductor after they found her stranded on the road. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Minor Girl from UP raped inside sleeper bus; Vehicle kept running for 47km- Picked from Greater Noida, thrown in Delhi
Image Credit: Zee

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Minor Girl from UP raped inside sleeper bus; Vehicle kept running for 47km- Picked from Greater Noida, thrown in Delhi
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