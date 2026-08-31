/Minor Girl from UP raped inside sleeper bus; Vehicle kept running for 47km- Picked from Greater Noida, thrown in Delhi

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus. The victim, who was travelling to her cousin's house in Noida after a family dispute, was targeted by the bus driver and conductor after they found her stranded on the road. Delhi and NCR police acted swiftly, arresting both accused individuals, identified as driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep.
The victim had left her home in Mainpuri without informing her family following a disagreement. Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got down at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida instead of her intended destination.
Seeing her stranded, the victim flagged down an empty sleeper bus. The accused lured her inside under the pretext of dropping her off at Noida Sector-63. According to police, the crime took place on August 4.
During the roughly 47-kilometre journey between Pari Chowk and Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, the driver and conductor allegedly used the bus's curtained sleeper berths to commit the assault. The accused took turns sexually assaulting the minor while the vehicle was in motion and threatened to kill her if she resisted.
After committing the heinous act, the accused dropped the terrified girl near the Ring Road close to the Kashmiri Gate ISBT late at night and fled from the spot.
Showing immense courage, the victim reached the Kashmiri Gate police station and narrated the ordeal. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, law enforcement teams tracked down and arrested both accused from a bus parking lot in Timarpur, Delhi.
Police interrogation revealed that the accused were returning to Timarpur after getting the bus repaired at a Surajpur workshop when they encountered the girl at Pari Chowk. According to Zee News report, the sleeper bus used in the crime has been seized, and forensic teams have collected crucial evidence from the vehicle. Further investigation into the case is underway.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.