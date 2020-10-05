Minor girl raped, video circulated in Madhya Pradesh; accused arrested

Bhopal: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district and a video of the act was circulated on the social media.

The local police sprung into action after the video came to light and arrested the prime suspect Arun Patel and a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the obscene act.

After it was revealed that the video had been posted on social media, the police rounded up as many as 25 people for forwarding the video.

As per reports, the girl had been raped on September 22 and the two accused were allegedly blackmailing the girl using the video.

On Friday, the video of the obscene act was posted on a WhatsApp group of the village.

Though the police intervened and made all the 25 people that they had rounded up delete the video they had received on WhatsApp.

"We took the help of cyber cell and all members of the WhatsApp group were rounded up," Damoh additional SP Shivkumar Singh was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The accused have been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.