Child abuse

Minor tribal girls paraded naked ‘to bring rain’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh

Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the District Collector demanding legal action against those involved.

Minor tribal girls paraded naked ‘to bring rain’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In an “act of inhumanity”, minor girls belonging to the Adivasi community were paraded in a neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh to “bring rain in the area”.

"According to the news published in local media, an act of inhumanity has come to the fore in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, minor girls were seen roaming naked on the streets of a neighbourhood in the district. These women, belonging to the Adivasi community, reached a nearby temple and worshipped the goddess," said NCPCR.

The Commission sought a quick response in the matter and requested an inquiry report on the same.

"Make sure to convey the following documents within 10 days of receipt of the letter, certificate of age to minor girls in the case, detailed investigation report of the case and other necessary documents," read NCPCR’s letter to the Collector.

The girls were reportedly asked to roam naked on the pretext of bringing rain in the area. The incident is being probed.

