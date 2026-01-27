Mira-Bhayandar flyover controversy: Why do 4 lanes turn into 2? MMRDA explains viral design | VIDEO

The new double-decker flyover under Mumbai Metro Line 9 in Mira-Bhayandar has sparked a political and social media uproar. A viral video shows the flyover's four lanes suddenly merging into just two, prompting criticism and calls it a "fatal engineering miracle."

As opposition parties accuse the government of corruption and poor planning, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has had to provide a detailed technical explanation to ease public concerns.

The controversy: A 'fatal miracle" on social media

The viral footage revealed the wide structure quickly narrowing at its descent, raising worries about severe traffic jams and accidents at high speeds.

Congress slams BJP

Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party criticised the ruling government. They stated, "A 4-lane bridge suddenly turns into 2 lanes. Whether in Maharashtra or MP, these life-threatening 'miracles' are common under BJP rule. Accountability is zero."

MNS alleges corruption

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a unique protest. City president Sandeep Rane announced a symbolic "award" for the engineers involved. The party claims there is significant corruption and argues that the design will worsen traffic rather than fix it.

MMRDA's defense: 'Planned for the future'

In response to the backlash, MMRDA officials explained that the design is intentional and based on the current road width along with future expansion plans for Bhayandar West.

1. The 2+2 Lane Logic: MMRDA states the flyover is designed as a 2+2 lane structure up to Golden Nest Circle to manage traffic from five major roads. Beyond that point, the path splits:

Current phase: Two lanes go down toward Bhayandar East

Future phase: The other two lanes are "reserved" for a future extension that will cross over the Western Railway tracks to connect with Bhayandar West.

2. Space constraints: The authority noted that due to Development Plan (DP) constraints and limited space on the Bhayandar East stretch, the flyover temporarily shifts to a 1+1 lane layout.

3. Safety measures in place: To avoid accidents at the narrowing section, MMRDA has added:

Rumble strips and delineators to alert drivers.

Retro-reflective tags and clear signage for visibility at night.

Anti-crash barriers to ensure structural safety.

The integrated metro-flyover project

The structure is part of three parallel flyovers built beneath the Metro Line 9 tracks to improve one of Mira-Bhayandar's busiest intersections. While two flyovers are open, the last section near Deepak Hospital is nearing completion. MMRDA insists that once the entire network is finished—including the westward extension—the "bottleneck" will be resolved.

