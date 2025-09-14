Advertisement
DELHI CAR ACCIDENT

Miracle Escape! Car Falls Off Delhi Flyover Onto Railway Tracks, Driver Walks Away With Minor Injuries

The driver of the car that fell off a flyover in Delhi told the police he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle on the stretch passing over the railway tracks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Miracle Escape! Car Falls Off Delhi Flyover Onto Railway Tracks, Driver Walks Away With Minor InjuriesCar fell off from Delhi flyover (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

A car in Delhi fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover onto the railway tracks on Sunday. The driver, Sachin Chaudhary (35) is a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad and has reportedly sustained minor abrasions on his shoulder and face but did not require hospitalisation; however, he is undergoing medical examination.

As per ANI, the officials reached the spot and found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Metro Station. The car was quickly removed, and train services were not disrupted.

The driver told police that he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car on the flyover stretch over the railway lines. 

The car hit the pavement, toppled over the railings, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks. 

No other injuries in the incident were reported.

Police also found a motorcycle abandoned near the tracks since Saturday. But no complaint or accident has been linked to the bike so far, and efforts are on to trace its owner.   The authorities have clarified that the abandoned two-wheeler and Sunday's car accident are unrelated. 

Also Read: Six Dead In Trolley Accident At Pavagadh Ropeway Construction Site In Gujarat

UP Bus Accident

One person died while more than 12 others were injured in an accident when a roadways bus plunged off a bridge into a ditch in the Kakori area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on Thursday.

ANI had reported, citing the officials, that the injured were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed the proper treatment of the injured.

(with ANI inputs)

