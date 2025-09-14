Miracle Escape! Car Falls Off Delhi Flyover Onto Railway Tracks, Driver Walks Away With Minor Injuries

A car in Delhi fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover onto the railway tracks on Sunday. The driver, Sachin Chaudhary (35) is a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad and has reportedly sustained minor abrasions on his shoulder and face but did not require hospitalisation; however, he is undergoing medical examination.

As per ANI, the officials reached the spot and found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Metro Station. The car was quickly removed, and train services were not disrupted.

The driver told police that he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car on the flyover stretch over the railway lines.

The car hit the pavement, toppled over the railings, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks.

No other injuries in the incident were reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: A bike and a car fell off a flyover onto the railway line below, near Mukarba Chowk. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. Police personnel are present at the spot. https://t.co/XHfSp9KLJf pic.twitter.com/3O4zxQ0S4m — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Police also found a motorcycle abandoned near the tracks since Saturday. But no complaint or accident has been linked to the bike so far, and efforts are on to trace its owner. The authorities have clarified that the abandoned two-wheeler and Sunday's car accident are unrelated.

UP Bus Accident

One person died while more than 12 others were injured in an accident when a roadways bus plunged off a bridge into a ditch in the Kakori area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on Thursday.

ANI had reported, citing the officials, that the injured were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed the proper treatment of the injured.

