Mirwaiz Seeks Revocation Of AAC Ban, Describes It As 'Harsh'

Hurriyat chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday called for the immediate revocation of the government’s decision to ban the Awami Action Committee (AAC) in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as “harsh.” Addressing the congregation at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid, the Mirwaiz highlighted the organization’s long-standing commitment to peace, dialogue and social reform.

Tracing the organisation’s roots, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq spoke about the legacy of Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah and said he played a pivotal role in shaping the political consciousness of Kashmiris under autocratic rule.

He further highlighted the contributions of his father, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, who founded the AAC in 1964 and described him as a visionary and bold leader whose heartbeat for the people, their concerns, and their well-being. He questioned how could have founded an unlawful organization and urged the government to immediately revoke the ban of AAC.

It’s pertinent to mention that on the 11th, the Home Ministry cited the organizations' involvement in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India and banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for five years. The govt has also banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years.