NewsIndiaMirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive as truck brake failure triggers fiery pile-up on NH-135
Mirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive as truck brake failure triggers fiery pile-up on NH-135
Horror on NH-135 as at least 6 people were burned alive near Barka Mod Ghuman. A truck brake failure in the Drumondganj valley caused a multi-vehicle collision and massive fire.
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A terrible road accident on the Mirzapur-Rewa National Highway claimed the lives of least six people on Wednesday. The victims were burned alive in their vehicles after a huge crash caused a fire. The accident happened near the Barka Mod Ghuman curve in the Drumondganj police station area.
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