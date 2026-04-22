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NewsIndiaMirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive as truck brake failure triggers fiery pile-up on NH-135
MIRZAPUR ACCIDENT

Mirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive as truck brake failure triggers fiery pile-up on NH-135

Horror on NH-135 as at least 6 people were burned alive near Barka Mod Ghuman. A truck brake failure in the Drumondganj valley caused a multi-vehicle collision and massive fire.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive as truck brake failure triggers fiery pile-up on NH-135Mirzapur-Rewa highway tragedy: 6 burned alive. (PHOTO: Screengrab/@moini_565/X)

A terrible road accident on the Mirzapur-Rewa National Highway claimed the lives of least six people on Wednesday. The victims were burned alive in their vehicles after a huge crash caused a fire. The accident happened near the Barka Mod Ghuman curve in the Drumondganj police station area.

 

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