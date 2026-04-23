Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040082https://zeenews.india.com/india/mirzapur-road-accident-11-dead-in-seconds-how-brake-failure-turned-road-into-a-fire-trap-3040082.html
NewsIndiaMirzapur road accident: 11 dead in seconds – how brake failure turned road into a fire trap
MIRZAPUR ROAD CRASH

Mirzapur road accident: 11 dead in seconds – how brake failure turned road into a fire trap

A late-evening accident near Drumandganj area turned deadly after a truck rammed into several vehicles, leading to a fire and multiple casualties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 05:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mirzapur road accident: 11 dead in seconds – how brake failure turned road into a fire trap(Photo: X)

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): A major road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district claimed 11 lives on April 22 evening after a chain collision involving a truck, car, SUV and trailer. The crash took place around 8:30 pm near Barkha Ghuman Baisod Balay Hill under Drumandganj Police Station limits.

According to the police, the truck hit a car, an SUV and a trailer one after another. After the impact, both the SUV and the car caught fire that added to the severity of the situation.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police teams reached the location soon after receiving information and began rescue work with help from local residents. Fire services were also called in to control the flames and assist in recovery efforts.

The district administration, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, visited the site to review the situation. Authorities confirmed that traffic on the route has now been restored and is moving through alternate routes.

‘Truck hit due to brake failure’

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the accident appears to have been triggered after the truck’s brakes failed while coming down a slope.

“On 22nd April, 2026, around 8:30 PM, information was received about a road accident near the path descending from the bottom of Dramdganj Valley. Upon reaching the scene, it was learned that a truck had collided with another truck due to brake failure. An Alto car was trapped between the two trucks. Meanwhile, another vehicle caught fire after being hit. So far, information has been received about the death of a total of 11 people. Police teams are present at the scene, and the route is being restored. Traffic is running smoothly on the alternate route,” she said.

Investigation and identification underway

The police also said the SUV and car were severely damaged after catching fire following the collision. Identification of the deceased is underway, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Officials added that investigation teams are working to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash, while traffic movement in the area has been diverted to avoid further disruption.

Authorities are continuing recovery and documentation work at the site. More details are expected as identification of victims progresses and the investigation moves forward.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal elections 2026
What’s New in Bengal Elections 2026: From AI surveillance to two-phase voting
Delhi to Dehradun
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: UTC slashes bus fares as travel time drops
men jeans
Men’s Jeans That Redefine Everyday Style
Iran Drone Programme
How Iran turned isolation into a global drone power
Mirzapur accident
Tragedy on Mirzapur-Rewa national highway: 6 burned alive in fiery crash
National Investigating Agency
NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K
Applications of passports
Passport Lok Adalat to be held tomorrow: Resolution for pending applications
Technology
Motorola Edge 70 Pro launched in India with 6,500mAh battery; Check price
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun builds Rs 100 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Omar Abdullah
'We will not allow such attacks to happen again': Omar Abdullah