Mirzapur road accident: 11 dead in seconds – how brake failure turned road into a fire trap

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): A major road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district claimed 11 lives on April 22 evening after a chain collision involving a truck, car, SUV and trailer. The crash took place around 8:30 pm near Barkha Ghuman Baisod Balay Hill under Drumandganj Police Station limits.

According to the police, the truck hit a car, an SUV and a trailer one after another. After the impact, both the SUV and the car caught fire that added to the severity of the situation.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot

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Police teams reached the location soon after receiving information and began rescue work with help from local residents. Fire services were also called in to control the flames and assist in recovery efforts.

The district administration, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, visited the site to review the situation. Authorities confirmed that traffic on the route has now been restored and is moving through alternate routes.

‘Truck hit due to brake failure’

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the accident appears to have been triggered after the truck’s brakes failed while coming down a slope.

“On 22nd April, 2026, around 8:30 PM, information was received about a road accident near the path descending from the bottom of Dramdganj Valley. Upon reaching the scene, it was learned that a truck had collided with another truck due to brake failure. An Alto car was trapped between the two trucks. Meanwhile, another vehicle caught fire after being hit. So far, information has been received about the death of a total of 11 people. Police teams are present at the scene, and the route is being restored. Traffic is running smoothly on the alternate route,” she said.

Investigation and identification underway

The police also said the SUV and car were severely damaged after catching fire following the collision. Identification of the deceased is underway, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Officials added that investigation teams are working to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash, while traffic movement in the area has been diverted to avoid further disruption.

Authorities are continuing recovery and documentation work at the site. More details are expected as identification of victims progresses and the investigation moves forward.