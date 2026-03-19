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NewsIndia'India's first 'drive-through water facility'? Viral video of hand pump in middle of UP road sparks outrage and PWD scramble
UP VIRAL VIDEO

'India's first 'drive-through water facility'? Viral video of hand pump in middle of UP road sparks outrage and PWD scramble

A viral video shows a hand pump left in the middle of a newly widened road in Mirzapur, UP. See the "drive-through hydration" mockery and the PWD’s midnight fix.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'India's first 'drive-through water facility'? Viral video of hand pump in middle of UP road sparks outrage and PWD scrambleViral video of hand pump in middle of UP road sparks outrage and PWD scramble. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department faced public outrage after a video showed a hand pump standing in the center of a street that had recently undergone road expansion in the Vindhyachal district. Public safety risks and online mockery led officials to work through the night until they successfully removed the street blockage.

The construction oversight in the Navratri rush

The road that connects Doodhnath Tiraha with Vindhyavasini Temple requires widening to handle the expected large influx of pilgrims who will visit during the upcoming Navratri festival. Local residents alleged that in the rush to complete the project, contractors paved the road around the existing hand pump rather than relocating it first.

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A utility that existed at the roadside turned into a dangerous obstacle that required drivers to make hazardous turns in order to prevent crashes.

'Surgical precision': Social media reacts with sarcasm

The "stranded" hand pump generated a viral phenomenon when users on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram identified it as India's first "drive-through water facility."

The post, which went viral, showed the PWD installation of a hand pump that the engineers positioned with surgical precision at a crowded street intersection. No barriers, no regrets," one viral post read.

Another user joked, "Summer is here and the roads are hot; thirsty travelers don't even need to pull over—just drive straight into hydration."

The departments need better coordination while they handle public funds because they need to pay for street construction, which they later need to dismantle at the same location.

PWD response: 'It was always meant to be moved'

The PWD response stated that the project required relocation from its original site. The authorities from PWD took immediate action to correct their mistake after their video received millions of views. According to Assistant Engineer P.K. Pandey, the structure required removal because the road expansion project needed to move it to a different location.

Pandey explained to the local press that the pump required removal because road construction work reached its conclusion. The road required paving because the pump needed to be removed from the site according to the statement of Pandey who spoke to the local media. The asphalt patching work continues after the pump has been removed from its original location. The incident has caused residents to distrust the "fast-track" construction process which workers used to build projects before major festivals. Security and safety advocates have pointed out that without the viral video the unlit obstruction would have caused a deadly accident during the busy night-time commute to the temple.

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