BJP Vs Congress In Parliament: Amid the ugly scuffle and heated exchanges outside the Parliament complex on Thursday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman MP has made startling charges against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak on Thursday wrote to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha alleging misbehaviour by Rahul Gandhi with her.

Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak writes to the Chairman Rajya Sabha alleging misbehaviour by Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi with her.



"My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi," she writes in the letter to Chairman Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/zPOI5FeR6d December 19, 2024

BJP MP from Nagaland Phangnon Konyak filed a complaint with Dhankar, claiming that her dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt because of the 'behaviour and conduct' of Rahul Gandhi. In her letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, she claimed that Gandhi, along with other members of the grand old party, misbehaved with her and also made her 'uncomfortable' while she was protesting against the insult meted out to Babasaheb Ambedkar by the grand old party.

“He misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable,” she said. “I stepped aside with a heavy heart and felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” she further stated.

Konyak, also the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha in Nagaland, said that the incident happened while she was protesting against Congress’ ‘ill-treatment’ of BR Ambedkar at Makar Dwaar, the main entrance of the Parliament building.

“The security personnel had cordoned off the area and created a passage to the entrance for Hon'ble MPs of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them,” she wrote in her complaint.

Earlier, the penultimate day of the Winter Session was marred by a huge controversy as a scuffle broke out between BJP and INDIA bloc MPs over insult and affront to the legacy of the country's greatest Dalit icon. Two MPs of the saffron party said that they suffered injuries after Rahul pushed a fellow lawmaker. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also claimed assault by the BJP parliamentarians, saying that his "knees were hurt".

Rahul Gandhi After Pratap Sarangi's Allegations

The ruckus outside Parliament after both BJP and Opposition MPs staged parallel protests has snowballed into a huge controversy. After BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after Rahul Gandhi pushed him, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that he was trying to go inside the Parliament and the incident happened when BJP MPs tried to push him.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi asserted that they have the right to go inside Parliament. "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," the Lok Sabha LoP said.

Earlier, BJP MP Pratap Chandra claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. "Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters.

This comes as the ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

(With agencies inputs)