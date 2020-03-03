Miscreants attack Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's home in Delhi

The Delhi house of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, was attacked by some unidentified miscreants on Tuesday (March 3). Sources told Zee Media that the attackers also thrashed some staff of Chowdhury, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Berhampore.

It is learnt that the attackers also managed to run away with some important files from Chowdhury's office. The Lok Sabha MP was not present in his home when the attack took place but his daughter was present inside the home.

According to Chowdhury, he has never faced such attacks in the past and he was in Parliament when the miscreants attacked his home. The Congress MP rushed to his home after receiving a call. Delhi Police is probing the incident but they are yet to make any official comment in this regard.

Chowdhury said that he is unaware whether there is any CCTV camera in the vicinity or not or else the CCTV camera would have helped the police in nabbing the attacks.