ALLAHABAD HC

Misinformation Spread Over Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma's Official Home Incident: SC

The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 07:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
Misinformation Spread Over Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma's Official Home Incident: SC Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added.

Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action.

