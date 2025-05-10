Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN WAR

Missile Attack On Delhi Airport? Here's The Truth Of Viral Video

India-Pakistan Tensions: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several fake videos and information through social media have been circulating as part of Pakistan's malicious disinformation campaign.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Missile Attack On Delhi Airport? Here's The Truth Of Viral Video

India-Pakistan Tensions: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several fake videos and pieces of information have been circulating on social media as part of Pakistan's malicious disinformation campaign. An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. However, the truth is that the video in question has no connection with the current India-Pakistan situation.

PIB Fact Check, an arm of the PIB dedicated to busting fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, conducted a fact-check on the video that is being falsely shared as footage of a missile attack on New Delhi Airport. PIB Fact Check found that it is an old video, totally unrelated to the current India–Pakistan situation.

The terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, intensified the long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring nations, pushing them to the brink of a war-like situation. Twenty-six tourists were killed in the Pakistan-backed terror attack.

In response, India launched precision airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor' during the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting 9 terrorist infrastructures at multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dozens of terrorists were killed in the strikes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

