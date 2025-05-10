India-Pakistan Tensions: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several fake videos and pieces of information have been circulating on social media as part of Pakistan's malicious disinformation campaign. An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. However, the truth is that the video in question has no connection with the current India-Pakistan situation.

PIB Fact Check, an arm of the PIB dedicated to busting fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, conducted a fact-check on the video that is being falsely shared as footage of a missile attack on New Delhi Airport. PIB Fact Check found that it is an old video, totally unrelated to the current India–Pakistan situation.

Missile Attack on Delhi Airport?



An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.#PIBFactCheck



This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.



It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/pFqfDO50nm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

The terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, intensified the long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring nations, pushing them to the brink of a war-like situation. Twenty-six tourists were killed in the Pakistan-backed terror attack.

In response, India launched precision airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor' during the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting 9 terrorist infrastructures at multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dozens of terrorists were killed in the strikes.