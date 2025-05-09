Missile Attack Preparedness: What Citizens Should Do Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions | Know Here

India-Pakistan Tensions: As the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday, citizens need to know what they can do to stay safe in case of a missile attack.

The first and foremost thing for the citizens to do is not to panic and follow the government's instructions very closely. Before any sort of attack, they should follow the official sources, including, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Armed Forces, and other official authorities.

Citizens should identify safe spaces in their locality or homes, like bunkers, missiles, and rooms with no windows. Preparation of emergency kits, power banks, and essentials like water is also advised.

What To Do If Missile Attack Happens?

In case of an attack, citizens can follow the following steps:

1- Seek Shelter Immediately: Go to the earlier identified safe space, or if outside, lie flat in a ditch and cover your head.

2- Shield Yourself From Debris: Citizens can shield themselves from debris by using mattresses or similar material.

3- Do not look at explosions and shield your eyes.

What To Do After A Missile Attack?

After the attack, citizens could follow these steps:

1- Citizens should not leave the shelter until authorities clear the safety.

2- In case you see any suspicious object, report it to the authorities, but do not touch it.

3- Check and treat injuries, if any.

4- Check news and official sources for further orders.

Even after all the necessary steps have been followed, the citizens should strictly adhere to the advisories issued by the government and authorities.

(Disclaimer: This advice is based on publicly available information, and neither the author nor Zee News bears responsibility for its use or accuracy.)