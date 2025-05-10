Missile-like Object Falls From Sky In Balotara, Drone Debris Found In Jaisalmer

Jaipur: A loud explosion was heard in the Gida area of Balotara late on Friday night as a missile-like object fell from the sky near Dewasi ki Dhani of Jagram ki Dhani Panchayat.

Villagers rushed to the site and discovered a heavy, metallic object resembling a missile lying on the ground.

Local authorities immediately informed the police which then alerted the district administration and military officials.

Police officials told IANS that remnants of something resembling a missile were recovered and said that they were holding further investigations in this matter.

“Our team is there with other officials and investigating the matter,” they said.

In a separate incident, early on Saturday morning, drone parts scattered across Mangaliyon ki Dhani in Baroda village of Jaisalmer district after a loud explosion.

Sadar police station officials reached the scene to assess the situation. These incidents have intensified concerns along the India-Pakistan border, particularly in Barmer, which is now on high alert.

The district administration has appealed to residents to stay indoors amid the heightened threat of air attacks.

Multiple drone attacks were reportedly launched by Pakistan on military installations in Jaisalmer and Barmer for the second consecutive night on Friday.

However, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and neutralised the incoming drones.

In response to the escalating tension, the Airports Authority of India has extended the closure of five airports in Rajasthan i.e. Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh in Ajmer, and Uttarlai in Barmer — until May 14.

These airports were initially slated to remain closed only until May 10.

In total, 32 airports across the country will now remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, the State Election Commission has withdrawn the Panchayat Raj bye-election schedule for four border districts — Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner.

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned an emergency budget of Rs 19 crore for these districts, and an all-party meeting has been scheduled for Saturday to assess the evolving situation.

Precautionary measures are being ramped up.

Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Ambrish Kumar, has instructed all border district hospitals and health centres to prepare for emergencies, deploying additional medical staff immediately.

Meanwhile, in Alwar, district authorities have imposed a ban on flying drones during weddings and large gatherings to prevent any potential misuse amid the current tension.

In Jodhpur, a complete blackout was earlier ordered in the district from 12 midnight to 4 am, but it was implemented immediately after the drone attack by Pakistan. Jodhpur Discom turned off the lights of the entire city around 9 p.m.

Flying drone cameras and hot air balloons are banned.

Jodhpur Airport will remain closed for passenger planes till May 14.

In Barmer also, coaching centres, libraries and hostels of the district will remain closed till further orders of Collector Pratap Singh.

Earlier, holidays were announced for all government and private schools up to class 12.

There will be a complete blackout from 6 pm to 6 am.

All types of lights will be off during this time and movement of all types of vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be banned.

It needs to be mentioned here that the about 1,070-km-long border with Pakistan has completely been sealed.