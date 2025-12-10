Missile Threat On Delhi: QRSAM, VSHORADS And Directed Energy Weapon To Protect Capital From Enemy Threats - Details

During India's May 2025 conflict with Pakistan, a missile, probably Fatah-II was neutralised by air defence system over Haryana's Hisar/Sirsa. Pakistan had locked Delhi and the missile was well on its course to hit the national capital before being destroyed mid-air in Haryana.

Given the need to safeguard civilians and critical infrastructure, the government has decided to protect Delhi using an indigenous air defence system after pricing negotiations with the United States failed to progress.

In a significant move, India is moving forward with plans to deploy a domestically developed integrated air defence system to shield the Delhi National Capital Region from aerial threats such as missiles, drones, and fast-moving aircraft.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Is IADWS?

The multilayered Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) will be built around indigenous air defence missiles, including Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile systems and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, along with other supporting equipment, to provide comprehensive protection to the region.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

The IADWS would be responsible for protecting the vital installations in the national capital region and is the responsibility of the Indian Air Force. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would be working with production agencies who will work on the networking and command and control 'Systems are required for such a complicated air defence system'.

Failed Talks With US

The project is being processed by the Defence Ministry at a time when Pakistan apparently tried to target the country during the Operation Sindoor in May this year. The plan to deploy the indigenous weapon system would be a big boost for homegrown defence systems as India had earlier planned to deploy the US-made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II).

The two sides had even started negotiations for the sale of the American system that protects the city of Washington DC and the White House there. The Indian government did not move forward on the deal with the Americans as they were asking for a very high price, reported ANI.

The DRDO has successfully developed multiple air defence systems like the QRSAM, Medium Range SAM and is working on developing a long range SAM under project Kusha. India is also working to get its two remaining squadrons of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems while also considering a Russian proposal for more S-400s along with the S-500 air defence system.