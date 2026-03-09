Missiles, jets, drones beware: India’s killer 17,000 KMPH S-400 air defences are on the way

New Delhi: Countries around the world are investing heavily in air defence as aerial threats become more complex and unpredictable. India is no exception, dedicating billions to modernise its air defence network.

Impressed by the system’s exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor, India’s last year’s military offensive against Pakistan, New Delhi is planning to acquire five additional units of the Russian S-400 Triumf. The deployment of the S-400 effectively neutralised aerial threats.

Rising security concerns in a complex world

The ongoing US-Israel vs Iran war has raised questions about the global security architecture and the effectiveness of international mechanisms. Nations are increasingly concerned about self-defence in an era where powerful countries can strike weaker ones.

Defence budgets have risen from Japan to Europe as countries prepare for potential threats. India has two neighbours, China and Pakistan. The country has fought wars with both in the past, so strong self-defence and readiness on multiple fronts are important.

Steps are being taken to strengthen all aspects of military preparedness, with a focus on air defence. The Suresh Chakra project has been launched as part of this effort, and additional S-400 units are being considered to reinforce India’s capabilities.

Expanding the S-400 arsenal

India has already secured a deal with Russia for five S-400 systems, three of which have been delivered, with the remaining two expected by the end of the year. The proposal to acquire five more units has received preliminary approval from the Defence Acquisition Board, and it will now move to the Defence Acquisition Council for acceptance of necessity.

Following cost negotiations and final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, the acquisition will be formalised. The new units will bring India’s total S-400 squadrons to 10, multiplying the country’s long-range air defence coverage.

These plans come at a time when several US THAAD units were reportedly destroyed in the Iranian strikes, highlighting the strategic importance of a strong and resilient defence network.

Comparing S-400 and THAAD capabilities

The S-400 is equipped with advanced radar capable of detecting aerial threats up to 600 kilometres away, giving India extended warning and tracking capability. Its engagement range reaches approximately 400 kilometres, allowing it to intercept fighter jets, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at a distance.

The system can track and engage multiple targets simultaneously, with the ability to engage up to 300 threats at once. The S-400 operates at hyper-speed intercepting targets travelling at speeds up to 17,000 kilometres per hour. Mobility is high, with deployment from marching mode taking just 5 to 10 minutes on 8×8 wheeled vehicles.

By contrast, the THAAD relies on hit-to-kill interception for ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, with effective range over 200 kilometres and altitude reach of up to 150 kilometres.

It employs advanced AN/TPY-2 X-Band radar for tracking and integrates with other missile defence networks such as Patriot and Aegis to provide multi-layered protection.

Proven in realistic conditions

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system successfully engaged multiple Pakistani aircraft, a reconnaissance plane and several cruise and ballistic missiles and showcased its operational effectiveness in a near-combat scenario.

In comparison, Pakistan’s Chinese HQ-9 air defence system showed relative limitations against Indian strikes. These results show the superiority and strategic value of the S-400 in safeguarding Indian airspace.

The need for a strong air defence

The evolving international security situation emphasises the urgency of strengthening air defence. War in West Asia demonstrates how drones, swarm attacks and long-range missiles are changing modern warfare.

India faces dual-front challenges, with China along the Line of Actual Control and Pakistan increasing its missile capabilities. Deploying ten S-400 squadrons across key regions will create overlapping kill zones. I will enhance protection for major airbases, urban centres and strategic installations.

The addition of new S-400 units is a decisive step for India in building a modern and multi-layered air defence network capable of countering high-speed and long-range aerial threats and strengthening national security in a complex global environment.