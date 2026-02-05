Missiles that breathe air: Meet India’s SFDR tech that rockets nation into elite global defence club

New Delhi: Marking a major advancement in India’s missile capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. With this success, India joins a select group of countries, including the United States, Russia, France, China and Turkey, which possess this advanced technology. The SFDR is expected to strengthen the country’s long-range air-to-air missile capabilities and provide a strategic edge in aerial combat.

It allows missiles to draw oxygen directly from the atmosphere during flight, eliminating the need to carry an oxidizer. It uses solid fuel, which is more stable and safer, reducing the overall weight of the missile. The technology enables missiles to carry more fuel, travel longer distances and strike targets that are far away or maneuver quickly.

Once deployed, SFDR missiles are expected to enhance the beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat capabilities of Indian fighter jets and provide a tactical advantage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The system works through an air-breathing jet engine that compresses incoming air using the missile’s forward speed rather than relying on complex moving parts like traditional jet engines.

In a solid fuel ducted ramjet, the fuel burns in a controlled manner while atmospheric air flows through the engine. This allows continuous thrust at high speeds, unlike conventional rocket motors that burn fuel rapidly and then slow down. SFDR-powered missiles maintain high speed for longer, especially during the final phase of flight, making them faster, more controllable and harder for enemy aircraft to evade.

The successful test of the SFDR has important strategic implications for India. Air-to-air missiles supported by this technology can maintain energy until the final strike, covering greater distances with precision. Fighter pilots will be able to engage enemy aircraft safely from longer ranges in BVR combat scenarios.

Only a few countries across the globe have mastered this technology due to its engineering complexity, particularly maintaining stable combustion at supersonic speeds. For India, this achievement reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens the country’s defence capabilities.