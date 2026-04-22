Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040035https://zeenews.india.com/india/missing-11-yr-old-boy-murdered-in-madhya-pradesh-satna-body-found-in-drum-accused-held-3040035.html
NewsIndiaMissing 11-yr-old boy murdered in Madhya Pradesh Satna, body found in drum; accused held
MADHYA PRADESH NEWS

Missing 11-yr-old boy murdered in Madhya Pradesh Satna, body found in drum; accused held

Upon recovering the body of the minor from his house, the police began searching for the accused and arrested him. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Missing 11-yr-old boy murdered in Madhya Pradesh Satna, body found in drum; accused heldPhoto Credit: IANS

 The body of an 11-year-old boy who went missing on April 20 in Madhya Pradesh's Satna was found dead in a "blue drum" of the house, a police officer said.

According to the police, the minor's mother reported a missing person complaint about his son at the Kolgawan Police station on April 20, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Upon recovering the body of the minor from his house, the police began searching for the accused and arrested him. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"A woman approached the Kolgawan Police station on April 20 and reported that her 11-year-old son had gone missing from the house. Based on the complaint, the police immediately reached her house located in Bank colony and searched the residence of the suspect as indicated by the child's mother. Thereafter, we reached the complainant's home and found it locked. Upon asking, it was revealed that she did not put the lock," said Shivesh Singh Baghel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

"Later on, we broke the lock of the house and searched it, leading to find a blue drum in which the body of the 11-year-old boy was recovered. The Kolgawan Police station incharge along with a team rushed to the spot and collected the evidence from the site. The police also gathered information from the neighbouring people about the last person who visited the house," the officer said.

ASP Baghel said that five different police teams were formed to trace the accused, prima facie identified as Mathura Rajak. His last location was found in the Sidhi district, following which the police team reached there and arrested the accused.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and stated that he had a prior acquaintance with the minor's mother and the boy used to oppose it. Recently, the accused also had a dispute, leading to the murder of the minor. In the investigation so far, only one accused was involved in the crime," the Additional SP said.

"The accused further told the police that they (accused and minor's mother) had known each other for 10-15 years. The woman's son and her elder daughter had objections to their bond. The children also report things to their father which cause family disputes," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken accordingly, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Air conditioner Tips
The AC bucket hack: Why you should keep a water container in your AC room
CUET PG Result 2026
CUET PG 2026 result to be released on April 24, NTA confirms date
Congress president Mallikarjun kharge
ECI issues notice to Congress president Kharge over PM Modi ‘terrorist’ remark
Madhya Pradesh news
Missing 11-yr-old boy murdered in MP's Satna, body found in drum; accused held
Iran-US ceasefire
Did Trump launch economic warfare on Iran wrapped in a ceasefire extension?
Madhubala
‘Dhurandhar’ star Sara Arjun CONFIRMED to lead Madhubala biopic: reports
microplastics in drinking water
This everyday plant could remove microplastics from your drinking water
Rohit Sharma 2011 World Cup snub
Ex-Chief selector says 'Sorry Boss' to Rohit for 2011 WC snub - Details
UP Board Result 2026
UP Board Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results tomorrow, know how to check
Divyanka Sirohi
Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress passes away due to heart attack