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NewsIndiaMissing Bhopal businessman’s body found in field owned by uncle; sparks murder allegations
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Missing Bhopal businessman’s body found in field owned by uncle; sparks murder allegations

When he failed to return, a missing person report was filed at the Eentkhedi police station, initiating a search that eventually led authorities and family members to a rural property. Police investigation into the case relied heavily on digital forensics, which traced the final signals of the deceased man’s mobile phone to a farm on the Dhamarra-Berasia Road.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Missing Bhopal businessman’s body found in field owned by uncle; sparks murder allegationsPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

The search for a missing Bhopal businessman ended in tragedy this Wednesday when his body was discovered in a water-filled pit within the Gunga police station jurisdiction. The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Devendra Mehra, had been missing for 13 days after leaving his residence in Lambakheda.  

According to police officials, Mehra, who operated a retail business selling ladies' handbags in the Kotwali (Bhopal) area, disappeared on the morning of April 17 after informing his family that he was stepping out briefly to purchase chewing tobacco.

When he failed to return, a missing person report was filed at the Eentkhedi police station, initiating a search that eventually led authorities and family members to a rural property.

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Police investigation into the case relied heavily on digital forensics, which traced the final signals of the deceased man’s mobile phone to a farm on the Dhamarra-Berasia Road. This land is owned by the victim’s paternal uncle.

On Wednesday morning, family members scouring the property found the body in a decomposed state inside a pit. Despite the condition of the remains, the identity was confirmed through his clothing, mobile phone, and slippers found at the site.

Following the discovery, the body was moved for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the grieving family for final rites.

The circumstances surrounding the death have shifted from a simple missing person case to a suspicious death investigation.

Narayan, the elder brother of the deceased, has openly accused three relatives of foul play. Call Detail Records indicate that Devendra’s final three phone conversations were with his cousins Manoj Mehra and Kaluram, and a distant sister-in-law named Mirabai.

Narayan told the police that although records confirm these calls, Manoj has denied speaking to Devendra at all. The family finds it highly suspicious that none of the three individuals arrived at the scene after being notified of the death.

Currently, the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are interrogating the suspects to determine the motive and the exact events leading to the businessman’s demise.

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