WEST BENGAL

Missing BJP Leader's Body Found In Pond After Five Days In Bengal's East Midnapore

Kajal Devi, the mother of the deceased, said that her son went out of the residence on the evening of December 28 to attend a puja function of Lord Bajrangbali in the nearby area.

|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image: ANI

KOLKATA: Tension is prevailing at Sudampur under Moyna Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, following the recovery of the body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from a pond, five days after he went missing. The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Subrata Adhikari (33).

His family members have alleged that this was a case of a political murder, reportedly by some local goons backed by the leadership of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Kajal Devi, the mother of the deceased, said that her son went out of the residence on the evening of December 28 to attend a puja function of Lord Bajrangbali in the nearby area.

"However, he went missing since then, and finally, his body was recovered from a pond in the area. I strongly suspect that my son has been murdered. I want the police to conduct a proper investigation into the matter," she said. Echoing Kajal Devi, local BJP leader Sujit Bera said that the deceased was an active worker of the body at Moyna.

"Our suspicion that he had been murdered has surfaced from the condition of the body found floating on the pond this morning. Had the body remained drowned in the pond for five days, the condition of the body would not have been such. It seems that he had been murdered elsewhere, and later the body was dumped in the pond to hoodwink the people, family members, and the local police," Bera said.

He also said the mobile phone of the deceased person was also missing. "Earlier, he was also abducted, taken to nearby Mahishadal, and severely beaten up there by some local goons linked to Trinamool Congress. Amid the crucial West Bengal elections next year, Trinamool Congress activists have already started terrorising the people in the area, with the police remaining mute spectators," said Bera.

However, the district leadership of Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations. The body of the deceased person had been sent for post-mortem examination. The cops of the local Moyna Police Station have started an investigation into the matter.

