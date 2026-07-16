Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting July 20, the NDA government is intensifying efforts to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. The legislation aims to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha, linked to the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. Having failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority during the special session in April, the government is now focused on building a broader consensus to ensure its passage.
The BJP leadership has been engaged in a series of high-level meetings to refine its parliamentary strategy, including sessions at the Prime Minister’s residence attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin, and General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.
To formalize this approach, the Centre has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, followed by an NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on July 21, where Prime Minister Modi is expected to address alliance members.
With an effective Lok Sabha strength of 540 members, a constitutional amendment requires the support of at least 360 MPs. The government is currently working to bridge the gap between its base support and the required threshold.
Current NDA Strength: Approximately 299 MPs (including recent shifts from the Shiv Sena-UBT faction).
Potential Allies: The government is courting several groups to bolster its numbers:
NCPI: 20 MPs
DMK: 22 MPs
YSRCP: 4 MPs
Independent: 1 MP
Total Potential Tally: If these parties align, the government could reach approximately 346 MPs.
NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): If their 8 MPs back the bill, the count could reach 354.
Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut has signaled potential "issue-based support," though their 3 MPs alone would still leave the government short of the 360-mark.
Trinamool Congress: BJP insiders are reportedly exploring the possibility of securing support from a segment of TMC MPs to close the final gap.
Samajwadi Party: President Akhilesh Yadav has indicated a willingness to support the bills, provided specific conditions are met.
DMK: Despite historical opposition to the delimitation process, the DMK’s 22 MPs remain a critical focus for the government’s outreach efforts.
Shiv Sena-UBT: The party remains open to negotiation, contingent upon the government addressing their specific concerns regarding the legislation.
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