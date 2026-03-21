Mission Amrit helping save thousands of heart attack patients across 23 districts: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Continuing his series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday presented the four-year report card of the health sector, after earlier detailing the AAP Government’s work in agriculture and irrigation. Drawing a sharp contrast between a “condition-ridden” Ayushman Bharat and the AAP Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, he asserted that the difference lies in intent and delivery, positioning the initiative as a model of universal, accessible healthcare.

Presenting data-driven outcomes, the Chief Minister asserted the AAP Government has moved beyond announcements to visible change on the ground, from guaranteeing ₹10 lakh cashless treatment without restrictions to building a system that people actively use and trust. Taking aim at the people who are spreading misinformation, the Chief Minister said those spreading canards about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna do not want to see Punjab healthy.

Addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is a comprehensive healthcare plan for the well-being of all, and those spreading canards about this ambitious scheme don’t want to see Punjab healthy.” He stated that the AAP Government has launched this scheme to ensure that all residents, especially those from weaker sections, have direct access to quality treatment. “To provide comprehensive healthcare, we have launched Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country that provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab,” he added.

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Calling it a matter of pride, he said, “Punjab is the first Indian state to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage, which will significantly ease the financial burden on the public while ensuring quality health services.” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further stated that the scheme aims to provide universal healthcare, with government employees, pensioners, and all citizens eligible for health cards through facilitation centres, Common Service Centres, or online registration using Aadhaar or voter cards. “The scheme has received a massive response, with people coming forward in large numbers to avail its benefits, giving major relief to families who otherwise have to spend huge amounts on treatment,” he noted.

Raising concern over misinformation, the Chief Minister said, “Some anti-Punjab forces who don’t want people to benefit from such facilities are spreading canards about this scheme. These misnomers are aimed at discouraging people from availing its benefits, which is unwarranted and undesirable.” He added that the Punjab Government has empanelled the majority of private hospitals under the scheme, with government-fixed rates for around 2600 ailments and treatments.

Drawing a comparison with the Centre’s Ayushman Yojna, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is a boon for people, whereas Ayushman is a sham.” He explained, “The Centre has allocated merely ₹9300 crore for a population of 140 crore, whereas Punjab has allocated ₹2000 crore for just 3 crore people. This means Punjab is spending nearly ten times more per capita, and unlike Ayushman, there are no restrictive conditions in our scheme.”

Highlighting the scale of implementation, he noted, “Around 900 government and private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh have been empanelled, 25 lakh beneficiaries have been registered, and over 1.6 lakh people have already received treatment.” He added, “₹1200 crore was allocated for 2025–26, and ₹2000 crore has been earmarked for 2026–27. The scheme covers 2,356 medical and surgical procedures, including orthopaedics, general medicine, heart, lung, kidney diseases, cancer treatment, and more.”

Presenting the health department’s four-year report card, the Chief Minister said, “883 Aam Aadmi Clinics are operational across Punjab, and 100 more will be dedicated on March 28. Additionally, 400 clinics are under construction where 47 tests and 107 medicines are available free of cost, with a patient satisfaction rate of 94%.” He added, “OPD footfall has crossed 5 crore, with 1.69 crore patients treated for specific conditions, and this model is now recognized across India.”

On strengthening human resources, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab has witnessed the largest recruitment of doctors in its history since 2022, including 948 general doctors and 627 specialists, accounting for 35% of total government doctor recruitment in over 75 years.” He further stated, “300 nursing staff and 250 pharmacists have been recruited, and recruitment of 672 nurses is underway.”

Focusing on maternal and child healthcare, he said, “Seven Mother and Child Health Centres with 250-bed capacity each are under construction, and the Dhuri centre with 30 beds was inaugurated on March 17. Free medicines are now available in all hospitals.” He added that infrastructure strengthening remains a priority, with hotline services operational in all district hospitals and 33 out of 42 sub-divisional hospitals. “The remaining hospitals will receive hotline services by April–May 2026, and more than ₹400 crore has been spent on advanced medical equipment,” he noted.

The Chief Minister further stated, “22 Critical Care Blocks with 50 beds each are under construction, and diagnostic services are being significantly expanded. MRI services will be available in all district hospitals by October 2026, marking a 500% increase, while CT scan services have been expanded by 33%.” He added, “PET scan facilities will be introduced in Amritsar, Faridkot, Mohali, and Patiala, and more than 200 empanelled private diagnostic centres are providing free X-ray and ultrasound services.”

Highlighting emergency response initiatives, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Farishte Scheme and Sadak Surakhya Force are ensuring immediate cashless treatment to accident victims. Helpers are rewarded with ₹2000 and a certificate, and more than 600 lives have been saved.”

On technological interventions, he said, “Dialysis services have been expanded and capacity doubled to 4800, reducing waiting time. For the first time in the country, AI-enabled cancer screening was conducted between September 2025 and March 2026, with 9,294 women screened for breast cancer.” He added, “Vision screening was conducted for 1.07 lakh people, with 21,660 identified with vision issues.”

Detailing critical care initiatives, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Under Mission Amrit, the Punjab STEMI Project has been implemented in 23 districts for heart attack care, enrolling 29,000 patients and identifying more than 1700 STEMI cases.” He added, “The AI-enabled Punjab Stroke Project, in collaboration with CMC Ludhiana and Medtronic, has already benefited more than 100 patients.”

He further stated, “The first-of-its-kind Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences is providing major relief to people.” Highlighting preventive health initiatives, he said, “Under the CM Ki Yogshala campaign, 8000 yoga sessions are held daily, benefiting around 2 lakh people.”

On medical education, the Chief Minister said, “Seven new medical colleges are under construction, which will add 600 new MBBS seats, helping develop Punjab as a hub of medical education.” He concluded, “The Punjab Government will leave no stone unturned to make Punjab healthy and progressive in the coming times.”

Cabinet Minister Dr. Balbir Singh and others were also present on the occasion.