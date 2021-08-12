Mission failed: ISRO fails to put GISAT-1 EOS-03 satellite into orbit

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) mission to launch Geo Imaging Satellite (Gisat-1) earth observation satellite, EOS-03 into orbit was declared 'unsuccessful' early on Thursday morning.

ISRO declared that the 'mission failed' as they were not receiving details from cryogenic engine. "Technical anomaly in cryogenic stage," chairman Dr Sivan said. The launch was scheduled for 5.43am on Thursday and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) rocket was being launched to place the EOS in a geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO).

The satellite could give a boost to India’s abilities as it is designed to provide near real-time images of large “areas of region of interest”. The satellite could have potentially helped the country’s armed forces to plan operations.

This was the space agency’s third attempt at launching the satellite into space. It was first scheduled for March 5, 2020. ISRO wanted to launch it again earlier this year (2021), but it did not take place due to a voltage issue.