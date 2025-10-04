Mission Sudarshan Chakra: Indian Army To Procure AK-630 Air Defence Guns
In a major step toward strengthening India’s air defence capabilities, the Indian Army has issued a tender to acquire AK-630 air defence guns from the state-run Advanced Weapon and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL). The procurement falls under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a key national security initiative unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address, aimed at modernising India’s defence infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness.
