/‘Misused my name, have filed complaint’: Chirag Paswan on Swatantra Bharadwaj viral video row

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said his name had been “misused” by right-wing influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj in a purported viral video linked to the alleged assault of a student protester's father at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Bharadwaj allegedly claimed in the video that he had assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of student protester Nishu Azad, during a recent demonstration. He also allegedly claimed that Delhi Police had let him off because he had “political connections”.
Paswan said he had filed an official complaint against Bharadwaj and would ensure justice for Nishu Azad and her family.
His remarks came after Delhi Police assured that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours under provisions of the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder, following an agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) outside Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan described the matter as “extremely serious”.
“A person (Swatantra Bharadwaj) is openly admitting that he has beaten someone so severely that it could possibly have led to his death. To openly admit this on a podcast and even after that, if no action is taken against him, then I believe this will set a very wrong example before the country and the people,” Paswan said.
Paswan said he decided to lodge a complaint after Bharadwaj allegedly used his name along with those of several other politicians.
“Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person (Swatantra Bharadwaj) has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have filed an official complaint against him. At the same time, I have urged the Delhi Police that there should be a fair investigation into this matter,” the Union Minister said.
While acknowledging that meeting and interacting with people is part of political life, Paswan stressed that such interactions did not mean he personally knew Bharadwaj.
“This definitely does not mean that the concerned person personally knows the politician,” he said.
“It is wrong to say that he (Swatantra Bharadwaj) personally knows me and it is wrong to misuse my name,” Paswan added.
The LJP-RV chief also said he and his party stood in solidarity with Nishu Azad and her family.
Paswan said his party would work to ensure justice for the family, particularly amid allegations that political support may have influenced the action taken against Bharadwaj.
“Me and my party takes the responsibility to ensure justice to them because allegations have been put on me that may be due to my support, along with that of other politicians, action was not taken against the accused. So now we will ensure that the truth comes out and also ensure strict punishment for the accused who was openly mocking the legal system,” he said.
The controversy has brought renewed attention to the alleged assault at Jantar Mantar and Bharadwaj’s remarks in the purported video. Paswan’s complaint and the Delhi Police’s assurance of action have now added a fresh political dimension to the case.
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