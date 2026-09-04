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  • /‘Misused my name, have filed complaint’: Chirag Paswan on Swatantra Bharadwaj viral video row

‘Misused my name, have filed complaint’: Chirag Paswan on Swatantra Bharadwaj viral video row

Bharadwaj allegedly claimed in the video that he had assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of student protester Nishu Azad, during a recent demonstration. He also allegedly claimed that Delhi Police had let him off because he had “political connections”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
‘Misused my name, have filed complaint’: Chirag Paswan on Swatantra Bharadwaj viral video row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Misused my name, have filed complaint’: Chirag Paswan on Swatantra Bharadwaj viral video row
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