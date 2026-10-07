/From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been appointed cultural adviser to the West Bengal government with Cabinet minister rank, marking the veteran actor's first formal role in the state administration. The appointment places him within the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, where he is expected to advise the government on cultural and film-related initiatives.
The formal order was issued on October 7 by the state's Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. According to the notification, Chakraborty has been appointed adviser to the government in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department with immediate effect and will hold the rank of a Cabinet minister until further orders. The appointment formalises an announcement made by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in September during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town.
West Bengal: Mithun Chakraborty appointed as Advisor to the Government of West Bengal in the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Information & Cultural Affairs Department, with immediate effect and until further orders. https://t.co/t9agID8WAD— IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026
The move comes after months of consultation between the government and the actor on cultural and film-industry matters. Chakraborty has been associated with discussions on programmes linked to the birth centenary celebrations of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, tourism promotion and initiatives aimed at supporting the state's film sector.
His appointment is also significant because it gives him a formal role in an area where he has already been contributing informally. The government has cited his long association with Bengal's film and cultural landscape as an important factor behind the decision.
In September, during an event in Kolkata celebrating the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty proposed a 30% subsidy for film and television productions shot in West Bengal. Chief Minister Adhikari approved the idea, and the subsidy is expected to be given mainly through tax relief rather than direct cash payments.
The proposal is linked to the government's wider efforts to strengthen film-related infrastructure in the state. West Bengal has allocated Rs 25 crore for the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town, which is planned as a major hub for the entertainment industry. The project is expected to include cinema halls, a large auditorium, an open-air theatre and facilities for film production and post-production.
With Chakraborty now formally associated with the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, he is likely to contribute to the planning and development of such initiatives.
Apart from cultural affairs, Chakraborty has also publicly expressed support for some of the state's recent administrative measures. In September, the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department issued closure notices to 252 unaided madrasas and show-cause notices to around 100 others following a statewide verification exercise. Officials cited reasons including inadequate infrastructure, lack of registration or affiliation and non-compliance with prescribed educational norms.
Supporting the government's action, Chakraborty said the review of the institutions and their funding sources was important and should be examined carefully.
According to the department, the verification exercise examined factors such as registration status, management, student enrolment, teaching staff, infrastructure and sources of funding. Malda recorded the highest number of institutions on the closure list, followed by Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Nadia.
For Chakraborty, the appointment represents a new phase in a career spanning nearly five decades in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Having worked as an actor, producer and public figure, he now assumes an official advisory role in the state government.
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