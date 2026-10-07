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  • /From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government

From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government

Mithun Chakraborty has been formally appointed cultural adviser to the West Bengal government with Cabinet minister rank. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government
Image Credit: ANI. Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty (L) and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (R).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government
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