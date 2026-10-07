/From star campaigner to Cabinet insider: Mithun Chakraborty gets top role in Bengal government

The formal order was issued on October 7 by the state's Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. According to the notification, Chakraborty has been appointed adviser to the government in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department with immediate effect and will hold the rank of a Cabinet minister until further orders. The appointment formalises an announcement made by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in September during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town.