'Mixing Poison In Yamuna Water': Atishi, Kejriwal Accuse BJP Of Plotting 'Mass Murder' To Win Delhi Polls

Aam Aadmi Party on Monday unveiled its 15 guaranteees including existing six freebies. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to supply clean drinking water to every Delhi household in the next five years. The party also alleged that the BJP has stooped low to dirty politics to win the elections and is playing with the lives of Delhi citizens.

Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi alleged that the BJP is mixing poison in Yamuna water which is supplied to Delhi people. "There is no bigger sin than making people thirsty. For its dirty politics, BJP wants to make the people of Delhi thirsty. BJP workers from Haryana are mixing poison in water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many people will die," alleged Kejriwal.

लोगों को प्यासा मारने से बड़ा पाप नहीं होता। अपनी गंदी राजनीति के लिए बीजेपी दिल्ली वालों को प्यासा मारना चाहती है।



हरियाणा से बीजेपी वाले पानी में ज़हर मिलाकर दिल्ली भेज रहे हैं। अगर ये पानी दिल्ली वालों ने पी लिया तो कई लोग मर जाएँगे।



क्या इस से घिनौना काम कोई हो सकता है?… https://t.co/QqpuR1HZEr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2025

Kejriwal said that nothing can be more disgusting than this. "The poison that is being mixed in water and sent cannot even be cleaned in the water treatment plant. For the safety of the people of Delhi, water supply has to be stopped in many areas. Our effort is to cause as little trouble to the people as possible. The BJP people want to commit mass murder of the people of Delhi. We will not let this happen at all," alleged Kejriwal.

Earlier, addressing the media on the same issue, CM Atishi said that the BJP wants to keep people in Delhi thirsty. "BJP is making its Haryana government to release poisonous water into the Yamuna river. There is so much ammonia in the water that 3 water treatment plants in Delhi are on the verge of shutting down. 30% of the people of Delhi will not get water. In Hinduism, there is no bigger sin than stopping water. The people of Delhi will answer the BJP for this sin on February 5," she said.

The BJP has been accusing AAP of making false promises and providing clean drinking water to Delhiites.