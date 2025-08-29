Mizoram Bans Begging: Will 2025 Bill Transform Lives Or Spark Controversy?

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram adopted a bill in the Legislative Assembly to prohibit begging in the state while the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) opposed the bill.

Mizoram Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii moving the bill -- Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025 -- in the house said that the objective of the bill is not only to ban begging, but also to assist and rehabilitate beggars by providing sustainable livelihood options and support.

“Begging is increasing in Mizoram. However, the number of beggars currently is not much and the state has some beggars due to the social structure of the state. Besides involvement of churches and NGOs to prevent begging, the state government has already implemented welfare schemes for the benefit of the hapless poor people and beggars,” the Minister told the house.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She said that there is also some apprehension from some quarters that the number of beggars might increase from outside the state after the starting of Bairabi–Sairang railway service.

The Bairabi–Sairang new railway line is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 13, making Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail.

Lalrinpuii said that the government is optimistic that with proper regulatory mechanism and close supervision, the state can be free from beggars.

She told the house that the government would form a state-level 'relief board', which would set up receiving centres for temporary stay of beggars.

According to the minister, the beggars would be first kept at the receiving centre, and within a short period they would be sent to their concerned homes in the villages or semi-urban areas or states they belonged to.

The Social Welfare Department earlier conducted a survey and found more than 30 beggars in the state capital Aizawl and its outskirts, the minister said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, opposing the bill stated that the legislation is detrimental to the Christian faith and it would tarnish the state's reputation.

Ralte, a former minister, and other opposition members suggested robust community involvement and government’s schemes to stop begging.

Participating in the discussion over the bill, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the main objective of the bill is to help and rehabilitate beggars with the collective help of the government, NGOs and churches. The bill was later passed by the house after prolonged discussion.

The two-day monsoon sitting of the Mizoram assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday by the Speaker Lalbiakzama after passing four bills and adopting one official resolution.

The house also adopted the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025, the Mizoram (Land Revenue) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Japan Visit: From AI To Semiconductors – Here's What Will Be In Focus