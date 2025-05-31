MJ Akbar Slams Pakistan’s ‘Double-Faced’ Govt In Sharp Response To Dialogue Question

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, a part of the All-Party Delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to Denmark, made a sharp remark against Pakistan and said that the neighbouring nation has a government with a forked tongue.

While speaking in Copenhagen, MJ Akbar said that Pakistan's government is "double-faced, which face do we talk to?".

"Even well-meaning friends will ask you, Why don't you talk to Pakistan? Tell them Pakistan has a government with a double face, which face do we talk to? Pakistan has a government with a forked tongue; whose tongue do we address? Pakistan has talks with a poisoned tongue..." he said.

He added that if talks between the two countries do take place, it will be on the matter of "the true status" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"A snake is never killed by its own poison; who gets affected? Yet we have the moral courage to say that now, we will talk about issues that matter. We will talk on criminal accountability of criminals; we will talk on the only outstanding issue between the two countries, which is the true status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir..." MJ Akbar continued.

Speaking about the past talks that have been held between New Delhi and Islamabad, MJ Akbar said that they are a bluff.

"The talks are nothing but a bluff. We now have a leader who has actually called the bluff, Narendra Modi... Nobody has made as much effort to bring a nation with a genetic disorder to its senses," he added.

Earlier, the All-Party Delegation in Denmark met with Danish leaders to discuss terrorism and bilateral relations. The meetings included Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

According to ANI, the Danish leaders expressed solidarity with India against terrorism, with Denmark being the first to convey support. BJP MP Prasad thanked the leaders for understanding India's position on terrorism.

Pahalgam To Diplomacy

India and Pakistan faced simmering tensions for days after the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. Diplomatically, New Delhi had announced multiple measures, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the banning of ships bearing the Pakistani flag from visiting Indian ports.

On the other hand, to combat terrorism head-on, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the wee hours of May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). After this, Pakistan initiated drone and missile attacks on India, which were foiled and replied to by the Indian Armed Forces.

On May 10, a ceasefire was announced after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart. Following this, seven All-Party Delegations were entrusted to travel to key partner countries and carry forward the country's stance of zero tolerance against terrorism.

(with ANI inputs)