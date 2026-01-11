MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Intervene For Safeguarding Sri Lankan Tamils’ Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union government to take proactive and high-level diplomatic steps to protect the welfare, political rights, and constitutional aspirations of Sri Lankan Tamils amid proposed constitutional reforms in Sri Lanka.

In his detailed letter, Stalin said he was drawing the Prime Minister’s attention to what he described as a deeply troubling and sensitive issue concerning the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

He stressed that Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of advocating the rights and aspirations of Sri Lankan Tamils due to strong historical, cultural, and emotional ties.

As Chief Minister, he said it was his duty to convey the serious concerns raised by respected Tamil leaders from both India and Sri Lanka regarding the direction of the proposed new Sri Lankan Constitution.

Stalin noted that he had received extensive representations warning that the ongoing constitutional reform process in Sri Lanka could have grave consequences for the Tamil community.

He recalled that for over 77 years, Sri Lankan Tamils have endured systematic discrimination, violence, and repeated attempts to curtail their legitimate rights - conditions that many observers have described as amounting to genocidal oppression.

The Chief Minister pointed out that all post-independence constitutions of Sri Lanka (1947, 1972, and 1978) were rooted in a rigid unitary state structure.

According to him, this framework institutionalised ethnic domination, enabled structural repression, and denied Tamils their fundamental rights. He expressed concern that even after the end of the civil war, the last 16 years have witnessed demographic changes, land appropriation, and the erosion of Tamil identity in areas traditionally inhabited by Tamils.

Referring to the present political context, Stalin said the government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, which enjoys a simple majority in Parliament, appears to be accelerating efforts to introduce a new constitution.

He warned that the proposed framework seems to further strengthen a unitary “one-nation” model, ignoring the legitimate aspirations of Tamils for political autonomy and pushing them further to the margins.

Stalin recalled the principles articulated by Tamil representatives during the 1985 Thimphu talks facilitated by India, which included recognition of Tamil nationality, acknowledgement of the Northern and Eastern Provinces as the traditional Tamil homeland, the right to self-determination, full citizenship rights for Hill Country Tamils, and the establishment of a federal system ensuring equality and non-discrimination for all citizens.

Any constitution that excludes these core principles, he cautioned, would only perpetuate injustice, instability, and the risk of renewed conflict and humanitarian crises.

Highlighting India’s historical role, including the 1987 Indo-Sri Lanka Accord, Stalin said New Delhi carries a long-standing moral responsibility to work for peace and justice in Sri Lanka.

He added that the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils deeply resonates in Tamil Nadu, where millions consider them as kin, and warned that any deterioration in their situation could have serious implications for bilateral relations and regional stability.

In this context, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to engage Sri Lankan authorities at the highest diplomatic level to ensure a genuine constitutional process that meaningfully addresses Tamil grievances.

He specifically called on India to press for a federal structure that devolves powers to provinces, protects ethnic minorities, and upholds the principles of diversity and equality.

Such an approach, Stalin said, would not only reinforce India’s role as a guarantor of regional peace but would also align with India’s own constitutional values of federalism and the protection of linguistic and ethnic minorities.

Expressing confidence in PM Modi’s leadership, Stalin said he firmly believes India will take the lead in safeguarding the rights of Sri Lankan Tamils and help pave the way for a just, durable, and lasting solution.