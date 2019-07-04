close

DMK

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK's youth wing secretary

It is to be noted that Stalin served as the DMK's Youth Wing Secretary for 35 years.

MK Stalin&#039;s son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK&#039;s youth wing secretary

DMK President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi was on Thursday appointed the Secretary of the youth wing of DMK. Udhayanidhi succeeds MP Saminathan, who was appointed to the post after Stalin quit from this post a few years ago.

It is to be noted that Stalin has served as the DMK's Youth Wing Secretary for 35 years. Udhayanidhi, 42, is managing director of the Murasoli Trust, which runs the DMK's mouthpiece Murasoli. Murasoli Trsut was founded by Stalin's father and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. Interestingly, Stalin's sister Kanimozhi is a Lok Sabha MP and his nephew Dayanidhi Maran is a three-time MP.

Though Udhayanidhi has made a formal entry into the political arena on Thursday, he has been working actively for the party for quie some time. He was one of the star campaigners of DMK during recently held Lok Sabha poll.

Udhayanidhi entered the film industry as a film producer and distributor with his production studio, Red Giant Movies. He has made several suoerhit films including Kuruvi (2008), Aadhavan (2009) and Manmadan Ambu (2010). He has also acted in some films, Udhayanidhi's debut film was Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012), which is a romantic comedy.

Udhayanidhi went to Don Bosco School and has done his degree in Visual Communications from Loyala College in Chennai. His cousins Arulnithi and Dayanidhi Azhagiri are an actor and producer, respectively. Udhayanidhi's wife Kiruthiga heads the lifestyle magazine Inbox 1305.

DMKUdhayanidhiMK Stalin
