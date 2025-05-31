Advertisement
ABBAS ANSARI

MLA Abbas Ansari Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment For Hate Speech

MP and MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari to two years of imprisonment in a hate speech case.

|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The court has also sentenced, Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, to six months of imprisonment.

 

 

 

