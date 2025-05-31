MLA Abbas Ansari Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment For Hate Speech
MP and MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari to two years of imprisonment in a hate speech case.
The court has also sentenced, Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, to six months of imprisonment.
#UPDATE | Mau, Uttar Pradesh: MP/MLA Court sentenced Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari to 2 years of imprisonment in connection with the hate speech case.
Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment https://t.co/szyOhwTBPV — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025
