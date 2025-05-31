MLA Abbas Ansari To ‘Approach Higher Court’ After Sentenced For Two Years Imprisonment

After Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in connection with the hate speech case of 2022, Ansari's legal counsel, Advocate Daroga Singh, on Saturday, expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and said that they will approach the higher court against the verdict.

Speaking to the media after the verdict was announced, Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district on Saturday, Advocate Daroga Singh said, "While the trial was established, there was a sentence of only six months. Later, after discussing this with the police, it was increased to several sections, and now he has been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment... We will file an appeal against the order..."

Meanwhile, Joint Director Prosecution Chandrakesh Rai said, "... The court has sentenced the MLA to two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 11,000. The accusations were under sections 153(A) and 171(F). If someone is convicted under these sections, then it is not just a 2-year imprisonment, the membership of the Legislative Assembly can also be taken away..."

Abbas Ansari is the son of the dead mafia Mukhtar Ansari. Apart from this, Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment.

Ansari was booked for delivering a provocative speech against the Mau district administration while the model code of conduct was in place.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court refused anticipatory bail to him in the same case. He approached the top court against the High Court's December 2023 order. On December 19, 2023, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari and said that, looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence was made out.

The FIR was lodged in March 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and others. It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration.

Abbas Ansari fought and won on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the then alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party, in the 2022 state assembly elections from the Sadar seat in Mau.