Vote Counting Begins For MLC Seats In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

The counting of votes for the MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh began on Monday, March 3rd. In Telangana, the election was held on February 27 for the graduate constituency of Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and teacher constituencies of Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda.

In Andhra Pradesh, polling was conducted on the same day for three MLC seats, including one graduate seat from the joint Godavari district, another from Krishna-Guntur districts, and a teacher MLC seat in the Srikakulam-Vijayanagaram-Visakhapatnam region.

Ahead of the counting, a mock session was conducted on Sunday under the supervision of Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy. Special ballot boxes and CCTV cameras were installed to ensure a transparent and fair process in Telangana.

Polls were held for two graduate constituencies in the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, along with one teacher constituency in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam for the Legislative Council of the southern state.

The graduate MLC election for the undivided East and West Godavari districts saw a voter turnout of 63.2 per cent, while Krishna and Guntur recorded 65.5 per cent. The teacher constituency election in Andhra Pradesh had an impressive turnout of 92 per cent.

