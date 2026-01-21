MNS Backs Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In KDMC; Shiv Sena (UBT) Calls Movea ‘Betrayal’

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut has slammed the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) support to the Shinde faction in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), terming it “betrayal.”

Raut’s statement comes after Shinde faction MP Shrikant Shinde officially announced that the MNS and Shiv Sena (Shinde) would now share power in the corporation.

While local MNS leaders have welcomed the alliance, the move has sparked a fierce backlash from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, with MP Sanjay Raut labelling the development "deeply concerning."

Raut maintained a hardline stance against the alliance, emphasising that those who "betrayed" Balasaheb Thackeray and Maharashtra should not be entertained.

"Our position is clear and bitter. We will not maintain any political or personal relations with those who committed treachery against Maharashtra and Balasaheb. We must not take any stance that helps the traitors of the state," Raut said while speaking to the press, IANS reported.

(With IANS inputs)