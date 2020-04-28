Mob attacks police, pelts stones in West Bengal's Howrah; huge force rushed to spot

Kolkata: A police team in West Bengal's Howrah was attacked as they tried to disperse a large crowd that had gathered in the Tikiyapara area. According to police, when they tried to break the gathering and vacate the premises, the mob attacked them and hurled stones and empty glass bottles on them.

The mob also vandalised a police car that was parked nearby, said personnel. He added that the Rapid Action Force and police teams were outnumbered by the mob as they cornered the security force personnel and chased them.

#Watch: Vandals & lockdown violators attack cops of Howrah City Police at Tikiapara. Police reached the spot to disperse the violators when they pelted stones at them, vandalised police vehicle. Huge force rushed to the spot, situation now peaceful @ZeeNewsCrime @capt_ivane pic.twitter.com/MguY0J7VFH — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 28, 2020

In a video that has been shared on social media, the vandals are seen pelting stones at security forces.

In the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, the government has banned any sort of gathering at any religious or non-religious places across the country. Apart from the Centre and state governments, the local authorities are also ensuring that no such assembling takes place anywhere, to combat the spread of the infection.