Mob Lynches Sexual Assault Accused Outside Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old migrant labourer from Assam, accused of sexually assaulting several minor girls, was lynched by a mob outside the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday afternoon.

The accused, who worked at a construction site near Mount Carmel School, allegedly abused at least seven girls aged six to nine who were staying in the school hostel.

Ringu Ngupok, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lower Dibang Valley district, told ANI over a phone call that the police tried to control the mob of 500-600 people, but they still managed to pull the accused out of the police station.

SP Ngupok said, "We had conducted a search operation to catch the accused person throughout Thursday night, and some locals caught the accused on Friday morning and handed him over to the police. On Friday afternoon, at around 2:30 pm to 3 pm, around 500-600 people gathered in front of Roing police station and they broke the gate of the police station."

He added that the accused was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We tried to control the mob, but they pulled the accused out of the police station. The injured accused was immediately rushed to the nearby district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries," SP Ngupok said.

According to police, the accused had sexually assaulted and molested at least seven minor girl students of the school.

"The age of the victims is between six and nine years. The accused was working as a labourer in an under-construction building near the school. Our investigation is underway," the senior police officer said.

The Superintendent of Police confirmed that medical examinations were conducted on all seven victims.

(With ANI Inputs)