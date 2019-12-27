Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after almost 5 months

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Kargil district of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. The services which were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 was briefly restored in October for a fortnight, but then it was shut again.

"We have restored internet today morning. The broadband was never shut in Kargil." Bashirul Haq Chaudhary told IANS. He added, "The district administration has spoken to all the stakeholders, including the religious leaders to help prevent any misuse of the mobile internet. Kargil has always remained peaceful and we hope that everybody will play his part to ensure that it remains like that."

BJP national general secretary said, "Internet services have resumed in Kargil from today. We expect that internet services will soon be resumed in Jammu region and Kashmir valley as the situation becomes favourable," he said.

He added that some four months ago, a large number of people were put under preventive detention; adding that the number has now been reduced to only 30-32 at present.

And while the broadband has been restored in Jammu, it remains blocked in Kashmir. The mobile internet continues to remain shut in both Jammu as well as Kashmir.

The internet blockade has caused a lot of inconvenience to the students and businessmen across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The people have been demanding that the services be restored so that their difficulties come to an end.

According to IANS, local traders said have been complaining that they could not file the goods and services tax (GST) and the income tax returns due to non-availability of internet. Hoteliers said they were unable to take bookings from tour and travel operators because of no internet.

Authorities said the suspension of the internet had become unavoidable as anti-national and anti-social elements were using it to upload inflammatory posts, statements and pictures to disturb the law and order in Kashmir.